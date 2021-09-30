Centre has sanctioned 127 medical colleges across the country, 23 approved in Rajasthan: Mansukh Mandaviya

The Central Government has sanctioned 127 medical colleges in the country out of which 23 have been approved in Rajasthan, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday. His remarks came at the inauguration of the Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering and Technology (CIPET) and the foundation stone laying ceremony of Rajasthan's Jaipur district through video conferencing.

Mandaviya said that over 2,000 students would get admissions to these medical colleges. He further said, "The Centre has sanctioned 127 medical colleges in the country and they are under construction. In Rajasthan, 23 medical colleges have been sanctioned. Of the 23, four medical colleges in Sirohi, Dausa, Hanumangarh and Baswadais are being inaugurated today. In these colleges, over 2600 students will get admission. We are rapidly enhancing the health infrastructure in the country."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Institute of Petrochemicals Technology on Thursday through virtual mode. He also laid the foundation stone for four medical colleges in the state. Mandaviya stated that the Petrochemicals institute will provide training and employment to youngsters of Rajasthan.

"Earlier, the medical sector was never linked to health and health was never linked to development. The linking of the medical sector and development was carried by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he was the chief minister of Gujarat," he added. Mandaviya said, "To provide free treatment to the marginalised people of Gujarat, the state government led by Narendra Modi had provided a card under Maa Amrutham Yojana. Now, this is also called as Ayushmann Bharat Yojana."

The Centre has helped in connecting institutes like CIPET with industries, thereby giving opportunities to the students to get employment after completing their education. He said, "There are 42 central institutes in India. Earlier, Central institutes like CIPET were dependent on government funds for operation. After Narendra Modi became prime minister, he connected the institutes with industries and making them self-reliant and helped the students to get employment opportunities." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)