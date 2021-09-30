Scoreboard: India Wom vs Australia Wom, Day 1

Scoreboard on the first day of the one-off women's Test match between India and Australia here on Thursday.

India Women 1st Innings: Smriti Mandhana not out 80 Shafali Verma c Tahlia McGrath b Molineux 31 Punam Raut not out 16 Extras (W-5) 5 Total (For 1 wkts, 44.1 Overs) 132 Fall of Wickets: 1-93 Bowling: Ellyse Perry 7-1-24-0, Darcie Brown 4-0-28-0, Stella Campbell 3-0-14-0, Tahlia McGrath 10-1-34-0, Sophie Molineux 9-4-18-1, Ashleigh Gardner 10.1-3-14-0, Annabel Sutherland 1-1-0-0.

