Left Menu

Pre-project activities at Pottangi bauxite mines underway: Nalco CMD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 18:27 IST
Pre-project activities at Pottangi bauxite mines underway: Nalco CMD
  • Country:
  • India

Pre-project activities like obtaining green clearance for execution of the mining lease of Pottangi bauxite mines in Koraput district of Odisha and construction of an 18-km over land conveyor are underway, Nalco Chairman-cum-Managing Director Sridhar Patra said on Thursday.

In his speech at the 40th Annual General Meeting of the company, Patra said Pottangi bauxite mines have been reserved by the Centre in favour of Nalco for meeting the bauxite requirement of its one million tonnes alumina refinery expansion project.

''The mining plan has already been approved,'' he added.

Important milestones like preparation of Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) and Environmental Management Plan (EMP) report, conduct of public hearing, identification of compensatory afforestation land for diversion of forest land and engagement of consultant for selection of technology of over land conveyor have already been completed.

He further said the company is in the process of setting up of the fifth stream in its existing alumina refinery which will add one million tonnes per year (MTPY) to its existing normative production capacity of 2.1 MTPY (total capacity 3.1 MTPY), at a projected expenditure of Rs 6,435.90 crore at December 2018 price level.

''This 5th stream expansion is based on improved Medium Pressure Digestion technology of Rio Tinto Alcan International Ltd (RTAIL) which is cost effective,'' he said.

National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) is a Navratna CPSE under Ministry of Mines. It was established on January 7, 1981, with its registered office at Bhubaneswar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021