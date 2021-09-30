Left Menu

SC allows OCI candidates to appear for counselling in general category for NEET-UG 2021

The Supreme Court on Thursday, in an interim order, allowed Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) candidates to participate in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate exam (NEET-UG) counselling in the general category for this Year's academic session.

The Supreme Court on Thursday, in an interim order, allowed Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) candidates to participate in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test undergraduate exam (NEET-UG) counselling in the general category for this Year's academic session. A Bench headed by Justice Abdul Nazeer ordered that the National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare the results of OCI candidates and permit them to appear for counselling in the general category.

"The order will be confined only to the academic year 2021-22," the Bench said. The order of the top court came on a plea filed by OCI candidates challenging the Ministry of Home Affairs' March 4, 2021 notification to treat them at par with Non-Resident Indians(NRIs) for the purpose of college admissions.

Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, appearing for the Centre, told the Bench there are several conditions upon which a person becomes OCI's but they are not Indian citizens in terms of the Constitution and the Foreigners Act. She added that "they have a special privilege and there are large citizens who do not have access to resources of their country. OCI cardholders have benefits even in terms of taking citizenship."

The March 4, 2021 notification treats OCI at parity with NRIs with regards to All India Entrance Tests such as NEET, JEE (Mains), JEE (Advanced) or such other tests for the purpose of admissions. (ANI)

