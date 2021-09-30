Left Menu

GM expects renewable energy-powered U.S. sites by 2025, ahead of plan

No.1 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Thursday it plans to have its sites in the United States run on renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of its original goal.

No.1 U.S. automaker General Motors Co said on Thursday it plans to have its sites in the United States run on renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of its original goal. The company also said it was working with U.S power grid operator PJM Interconnection and energy firm TimberRock to track carbon emissions from electricity use at its U.S. facilities.

Eventually, GM plans to expand that effort to track emissions from the electric vehicles it sells, the company said. GM in June outlined plans to boost global spending on electric and self-driving vehicles to $35 billion from $27 billion through 2025.

The Detroit automaker in 2019 was one of several carmakers backing the Trump administration in its bid to bar California from setting its own fuel-efficiency rules or zero-emission requirements for vehicles. GM later withdrew its support for the lawsuit as it sought to work with President Joe Biden.

