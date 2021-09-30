Left Menu

12000 bags of rice, illegally stored at mill in Punjab's Kapurthala, seized

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-09-2021 23:54 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 22:50 IST
12000 bags of rice, illegally stored at mill in Punjab's Kapurthala, seized
Representative image Image Credit: Pikist
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab's food and civil supplies department on Thursday said it has seized 12,000 bags of rice illegally stored at a mill in Kapurthala.

The department's team conducted a raid at the rice mill and seized 12,000 bags of rice, food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said in a statement here.

The miller used to sell this rice meant for public distribution to private millers in other states, claimed the minister.

Ashu said anyone found involved in such an illegal act will be strongly dealt with.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
3
Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Asansol

Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Asansol

 India
4
Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking
Blog

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021