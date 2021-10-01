White House says top aide planned to discuss oil prices with Saudi Arabia

National security adviser Jake Sullivan planned on discussing high oil prices with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a meeting earlier this week, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday.

"Obviously, the price of oil is of concern. We have been in touch with OPEC, and I believe it was going to be raised but I haven't had a chance to get a readout beyond that," Psaki told reporters. Sullivan had a detailed discussion about the war in Yemen on Tuesday in a meeting https://www.reuters.com/world/white-house-aide-discusses-yemen-with-saudi-crown-prince-2021-09-28 with Mohammed bin Salman, a senior administration official told Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)