Shri Venkatesh Refineries get listed on BSE SME platform
Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd on Monday got listed on BSEs SME platform, a release said.It became the 350th company to get listed on the platform.The company completed its public issue on October 1.
- Country:
- India
Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd on Monday got listed on BSE's SME platform, a release said.
It became the 350th company to get listed on the platform.
The company completed its public issue on October 1. It came out with an initial public offering of 29.28 lakh equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a price of Rs 40 per equity share aggregating to Rs 11.71 crore.
The Maharashtra-based firm is engaged in the business of refining and preservation of edible oils mainly soyabean oil and cottonseed oil. The companies listed on the BSE SME Platform have raised Rs 3,708.44 crore from the market and the total market capitalization of these companies stood at Rs 39,262.04 crore as of October 8, the release said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Shri Venkatesh Refineries Ltd
- soyabean
- BSE SME Platform
ALSO READ
Maharashtra CM to attend meeting on Naxal affected states with Amit Shah
Big Bollywood films book 2021-22 release calendar as theatres open in Maharashtra
Maharashtra: FIR against man for raping woman on pretext of marriage
Big Bollywood films book 2021-22 release calendar as theatres open in Maharashtra
INOX Leisure, PVR zoom on Maharashtra cinema reopening announcement