Maharashtra's Vision 2047: Paving the Path to Prosperity

In a comprehensive address, Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat unveiled a strategic blueprint aimed at propelling the state forward under the 'Viksit Maharashtra' vision for 2047.

Key initiatives include bolstering industrial growth, attracting foreign direct investment, and developing infrastructure such as the Samruddhi Expressway extension. The state also emphasizes easing business procedures by repealing outdated laws and decriminalizing minor offenses.

Social welfare is a focal point, with initiatives in agriculture, healthcare, and education. Schemes like free electricity for farmers are in place, while efforts are underway to resolve boundary disputes and promote cultural heritage alongside economic activities.

