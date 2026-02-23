Corruption Controversy: Maharashtra's Political Turmoil

Allegations of corruption have surfaced in Maharashtra, with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut accusing Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of leveraging anti-corruption actions to maintain control over state ministers. Raut claims that while Fadnavis initiates action against ministers, he subsequently absolves them, dubbing the CM's stance as hypocritical.

Raut highlighted a recent Anti-Corruption Bureau raid on an official within minister Narhari Zirwal's department, alleging it as an example of Fadnavis's strategic control via clean chits. The Shiv Sena MP criticized the government for sending conflicting messages by acting leniently despite corruption suspicions.

According to Raut, corruption pervades every government department, with the Chief Minister's Office implicated in what he described as white-collar corruption. He defended NCP's Zirwal as a scapegoat, asserting that ministers are watched by the ACB but left unactioned without the CM's directive.

(With inputs from agencies.)