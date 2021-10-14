Left Menu

Family in Karnataka's Hubli organising toy exhibition on Dasara for past 30 years

A family in Karnataka's Hubli has been organising a toy exhibition on the occasion of Dasara every year for the last 30 years.

ANI | Hubli (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-10-2021 07:01 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 07:01 IST
Family in Karnataka's Hubli organising toy exhibition on Dasara for past 30 years
Family in Karnataka's Hubli organises toy exhibition. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A family in Karnataka's Hubli has been organising a toy exhibition on the occasion of Dasara every year for the last 30 years. The Dasara festival signifies the victory of good over evil. It is celebrated in many ways across India. People from the southern states celebrate by exhibiting colourful toys termed 'bombe habba' in Kannada or 'bommala koluvu' in Telugu.

Speaking to ANI, Bharati Nandkumar, a family member said, "We display dolls of Dashavatara, Ramavatara, Ashtalakshmi and others to explain to children the stories linked to these avatars." Sharnaya, a daughter-in-law of Bharati said the concept of celebrating Dasera is very unique and interesting.

"This kind of celebration of the Dasara is very new to me as it is not being done in my mother place. We used to celebrate the festival by doing the Durga puja only. When I saw this concept I really like it," she said. Sharnaya further said, "The concept is great and introducing the mythology stories to kids in this way is really interesting." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 12,300 years ago; Chinese lunar samples suggest moon cooled down later than thought and more

Science News Roundup: Hearth site in Utah desert reveals human tobacco use 1...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5006674 update: What's new?

 Global
3
Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accelerate a Wide Range of AI, HPC, and Cloud Workloads

Supermicro Expands GPU System Portfolio with Innovative New Servers to Accel...

 Global
4
IBM Global Business Services renamed IBM Consulting

IBM Global Business Services renamed IBM Consulting

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021