Language Clash: Kannada vs. Urdu in Karnataka Politics

A political dispute emerged between Karnataka's Congress and the BJP over an Urdu advertisement for a health program. The BJP accused the Congress of neglecting Kannada and playing appeasement politics by using Urdu. The Congress defended the move as standard practice to reach Urdu readers.
The Congress and BJP clashed over an advertisement published in an Urdu daily for a Karnataka health program, 'Kusuma Sanjeevini'. Highlighting language politics, the BJP accused the ruling Congress of sidelining Kannada in favor of appeasement by advertising in Urdu.
In response, Congress leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, argued that publishing advertisements in Urdu is a common administrative practice to reach diverse readerships. They criticized the BJP for misleading the public and pointed out similar practices during the BJP's tenure.
Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, directly addressing criticisms, highlighted the BJP's past use of Urdu-language ads, urging a focus on constructive discourse. Amidst heated exchanges, Rao extended a conciliatory message, inviting critics to engage openly.
