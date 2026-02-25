Left Menu

Gold Smuggling Scandal Entangles Kannada Actor Ranya Rao

The Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet in Bengaluru against Kannada actor Ranya Rao and others for alleged gold smuggling. Gold worth Rs 102.55 crore was reportedly smuggled and the proceeds were laundered through hawala and banking systems, undermining financial systems and public trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:49 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  India
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has filed a chargesheet in Bengaluru implicating Kannada actor Ranya Rao in a significant gold smuggling operation alongside two other individuals. This legal action follows the discovery of 14.2 kg of gold worth Rs 12.56 crore on Rao upon her arrival from Dubai.

The investigation suggests that over 127 kg of gold, valued at Rs 102.55 crore, was illegally brought into India between March 2024 and March 2025. The gold was distributed in the domestic market using a network of handlers and jewelers, with proceeds laundered through hawala and banking channels.

The ED claims this organized crime network not only undermines official trade and financial systems but also diminishes public trust in regulatory institutions. Assets worth Rs 34 crore belonging to Rao have been attached amid ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

