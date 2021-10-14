Left Menu

ONGC organises study tour for budding engineers at Andhra's Tatipaka refinery

With an aim to inculcate a passion for nation-building among budding engineers, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC) organized a study trip for students of Godavari Institute of Engineering & Technology (GIET) of Rajahmundry to its mini refinery at Tatipaka and Gas Collecting Station at Kesanapalli.

ANI | East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 14-10-2021 19:38 IST
With an aim to inculcate a passion for nation-building among budding engineers, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Ltd. (ONGC) organized a study trip for students of Godavari Institute of Engineering & Technology (GIET) of Rajahmundry to its mini refinery at Tatipaka and Gas Collecting Station at Kesanapalli. This move has been adopted in line with the observance of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav".The trips were organized from 5 to 9 October, in five groups of around 25 students each. The trips are aimed at providing the students with an insight into various oil-field operations of ONGC, to inculcate a passion among the budding engineers for nation-building efforts.ONGC executives explaining oil-field operations to engineering students. Senior engineers of ONGC apprised the students of the functioning of production installation where crude oil, natural gas, and water are obtained from wells and separated and treated. Students were explained how after treatment, Oil and Gas are sent to Tatipaka refinery and GAIL respectively. The technical nuances of the oil industry stoked curiosity among the engineering students.

Under the aegis of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG), ONGC is organizing study visits of 25 groups, comprising of around 100 students in each group, from September 2021 to January 2022, under 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' (AKAM). Under this AKAM, ONGC is also collaborating with other oil PSUs, to launch various projects to boost the country's indigenous handicraft sector. Centre public enterprises under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas will be launching 75 different handicraft projects across the country till 15 August 2022. Among these, ONGC has taken the lead and is supporting 15 projects. (ANI)

