Bangladesh wins toss, elects to field against Scotland
Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and elected to bowl against Scotland in a Group B first round match of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.
Teams: Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (C), Liton Das, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Nurul Hasan (WK), Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammed Saifuddin.
Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (C), Richard Berrington, Matthew Cross (WK), Josh Davey, Chris Greaves, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal.
