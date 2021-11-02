R K Singh inaugurates diversion of Marusudar river at Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Project in J&K

Power Minister R K Singh has inaugurated the diversion of Marusudar River at the 1,000-megawatt (MW) Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Project in Jammu and Kashmir.

''R K Singh, Union Minister for Power, New and Renewable Energy, virtually inaugurated yesterday (on Monday) the diversion of the Marusudar River of Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Project in the Kishtwar district of Jammu & Kashmir,'' the power minister said in a statement.

The minister congratulated the entire team of Chenab Valley Power Projects Pvt Ltd (CVPPPL), NHPC and Jammu and Kashmir State Power Development Corp (JKSPDC) for the achievement of this crucial milestone of the river diversion.

He also advised working in a planned manner to expeditiously complete the construction works of Coffer Dam and Concrete Face Rockfill Dam for the overall completion of the project within the scheduled time.

Singh appreciated the entire team for working hard in tough climatic conditions in far-flung areas.

He said the accelerated development of hydropower projects is essential for grid balancing and generating peak power.

The Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Project will contribute significantly in fulfilling the target of 450 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy by 2030, the minister added.

He assured that through this project, an investment of Rs 8,212 crore is being made in the region that will provide direct and indirect employment opportunities and will help in the overall development of the local inhabitants.

The 1,000-MW Pakal Dul Hydro Electric Project is being constructed by Chenab Valley Power Projects Ltd, a joint venture company of NHPC and JKSPDC.

CVPPPL has been entrusted with 3,094 MW hydropower projects for the construction in J&K.

Marusudar River is a major tributary of the Chenab River.

Diversion of the river will pave the way for acceleration in the construction activities of the project.

The completion of the project will lead to improvement in the socio-economic conditions of the people in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)