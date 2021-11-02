Left Menu

IREDA launches Whistle-blower Portal as part of Vigilance Awareness Week

Dr Praveen Kumari Singh, Additional Secretary, CVC extended her compliments for the launching of the Whistle-blower portal by IREDA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2021 18:58 IST | Created: 02-11-2021 18:58 IST
Launching the portal, Shri Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA highlighted that the Whistle-blower portal is a part of IREDA’s “zero tolerance” of corruption. Image Credit: Twitter(@mnreindia)
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA), a PSU under the Ministry of New & Renewable Energy (MNRE) today launched a 'Whistle-blower Portal', as a part of 'Vigilance Awareness Week 2021'. The portal was launched by Shri Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman & Managing Director (CMD), IREDA and Dr Praveen Kumari Singh, Additional Secretary, Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) in presence of Shri Chintan Shah, Director (Technical), Ms Manisha Saxena, CVO, IREDA and other senior officials.

Through this portal, IREDA employees can raise concerns related to fraud, corruption, abuse of power etc.

The portal has been developed by the IT Team of the company. Launching the portal, Shri Pradip Kumar Das, CMD, IREDA highlighted that the Whistle-blower portal is a part of IREDA's "zero tolerance" of corruption. Reiterating the Good and Clean Governance policy of the company, Shri Das stressed the importance of transparency and procedural fairness.

Dr Praveen Kumari Singh, Additional Secretary, CVC extended her compliments for the launching of the Whistle-blower portal by IREDA. Further, she also conducted an interactive session on Whistle-blower Policy. During the session, she addressed all the queries raised by the participants and encouraged IREDA employees to work as ambassadors of CVC to fight against corruption.

On this occasion, the latest issue of Vigilance journal 'Pahal' was also released by IREDA. During the week-long Vigilance Awareness campaign (26th October to 2nd November 2021), various activities like interaction with customers & vendors for redressal of their grievances, seminars, workshops, speech competition, quiz among employees, drawing competitions, dance competitions for students, Nukkad-Natak and other vigilance related awareness activities were carried out in line with the 'Vigilance Awareness Week 2021' theme- 'Independent India @75: Self Reliance with Integrity'.

(With Inputs from PIB)

