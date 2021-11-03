U.S. forces tried to block Iranian oil tanker with helicopters, warships -Iran's Press TV
U.S. forces used helicopters and warships in an attempt to block an Iranian tanker in the Sea of Oman, Iran's Press TV said on Wednesday.
Iranian state TV has described the incident as a failed attempt to "steal" oil. It has not said when the incident took place.
