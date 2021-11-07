Left Menu

Kerala logs 7,124 fresh COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Kerala has logged 7,124 fresh COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, a health bulletin from the state health department said on Sunday.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 07-11-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 07-11-2021 20:39 IST
Kerala logs 7,124 fresh COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala has logged 7,124 fresh COVID-19 cases and 21 deaths in the last 24 hours, a health bulletin from the state health department said on Sunday.

With this, the active caseload in the state stands at 72,310, while the cumulative Covid death toll was reported to be 33,716

As many as 7,488 recoveries were reported in the past 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. companies

U.S. federal appeals court issues stay on Biden's vaccine rule for U.S. comp...

 United States
2
Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

Australia is putting a rover on the Moon in 2024 to search for water

 Australia
3
Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes the body fight itself

Multisystem inflammatory syndrome after COVID in children is rare but makes ...

 Australia
4
Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR contributes Rs 1,063 cr

Godrej Properties' sales bookings jump 18 pc to Rs 3,072 cr in Apr-Sep; NCR ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021