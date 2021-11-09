Left Menu

Jharkhand reports 23 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Jharkhand reported 23 new COVID-19 and 22 recoveries in the past 24 hours, as per the state health department on Monday.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 09-11-2021 02:34 IST | Created: 09-11-2021 02:33 IST
Jharkhand reports 23 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jharkhand reported 23 new COVID-19 and 22 recoveries in the past 24 hours, as per the state health department on Monday. According to the official data issued by Health Department, no death has been reported in the last 24 hours, while a total of 5,138 people have succumbed to the coronavirus infection so far.

With the addition of new cases, the state has 146 active cases at present. As many as 3,43,621 people have been recovered from the coronavirus infection in Jharkhand so far. Meanwhile, over two crores (2,12,30,295) COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & author

Okoth Okombo: Google doodle celebrates 71st birthday of Kenyan professor & a...

 Kenya
2
Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

Roehana Koeddoes: Google doodle to honor first female Indonesian journalist

 Indonesia
3
FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

FEATURE-Crypto queens: Women stake out space in blockchain world

 Global
4
Banking malware threats sharply increasing amidst mobile banking surge: Nokia report

Banking malware threats sharply increasing amidst mobile banking surge: Noki...

 Finland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021