President Macron: France to build new nuclear energy reactors
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-11-2021 01:11 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 01:09 IST
France will build new nuclear reactors to help the country lessen its dependence on foreign countries for its energy supplies, President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday, at a time Europe is confronting a surge in gas and power bills.
During a televised address to the nation, Macron also said that he wanted France to step up manufacturing of key technological components within the country, to cut its reliance on the provision of such products from the United States and Asia.
