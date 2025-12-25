Left Menu

France Faces Diplomatic Decision on Jailed Researcher in Russia

Laurent Vinatier, a French researcher, is jailed in Russia for violating foreign agent laws. The Kremlin has proposed a resolution to France, putting the responsibility on Paris to respond. Vinatier was sentenced to three years in 2024 for failing to register as a 'foreign agent'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 25-12-2025 16:13 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 16:13 IST
France Faces Diplomatic Decision on Jailed Researcher in Russia
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has officially made a proposal to the French government concerning Laurent Vinatier, a French researcher currently imprisoned in Russia. Vinatier was sentenced in 2024 to a three-year term for violating Russia's controversial foreign agent laws.

The case has drawn international attention as Vinatier failed to meet registration requirements for individuals labeled 'foreign agents' in Russia, a law that has sparked widespread criticism.

Now, the Kremlin states that the matter hinges on France's decision-making, leaving the French authorities to ponder their next diplomatic move.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025