France Faces Diplomatic Decision on Jailed Researcher in Russia

The Kremlin has officially made a proposal to the French government concerning Laurent Vinatier, a French researcher currently imprisoned in Russia. Vinatier was sentenced in 2024 to a three-year term for violating Russia's controversial foreign agent laws.

The case has drawn international attention as Vinatier failed to meet registration requirements for individuals labeled 'foreign agents' in Russia, a law that has sparked widespread criticism.

Now, the Kremlin states that the matter hinges on France's decision-making, leaving the French authorities to ponder their next diplomatic move.

