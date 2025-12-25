France Faces Diplomatic Decision on Jailed Researcher in Russia
Laurent Vinatier, a French researcher, is jailed in Russia for violating foreign agent laws. The Kremlin has proposed a resolution to France, putting the responsibility on Paris to respond. Vinatier was sentenced to three years in 2024 for failing to register as a 'foreign agent'.
The Kremlin has officially made a proposal to the French government concerning Laurent Vinatier, a French researcher currently imprisoned in Russia. Vinatier was sentenced in 2024 to a three-year term for violating Russia's controversial foreign agent laws.
The case has drawn international attention as Vinatier failed to meet registration requirements for individuals labeled 'foreign agents' in Russia, a law that has sparked widespread criticism.
Now, the Kremlin states that the matter hinges on France's decision-making, leaving the French authorities to ponder their next diplomatic move.
