Left Menu

Tamil Nadu: Flood warning for Theni, adjourning low-lying areas issued

Amid the incessant rainfall in Tamil Nadu, the authorities on Tuesday issued a flood warning for Theni district and adjourning low-lying areas.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 10-11-2021 02:17 IST | Created: 10-11-2021 02:17 IST
Tamil Nadu: Flood warning for Theni, adjourning low-lying areas issued
Vaigai dam (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the incessant rainfall in Tamil Nadu, the authorities on Tuesday issued a flood warning for Theni district and adjourning low-lying areas. "Authorities have issued a final flood warning for Theni and adjourning low-lying areas and released 1000 cusecs of water from Vaigai dam tonight, said Vaigai dam's Assistant Engineer Selvam.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Tamil Nadu government declared local holidays on November 10 and 11 for nine districts - Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Thiruvarur, and Mayiladuthurai -- after the weather department predicted heavy rains for the next couple of days. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) had forecast another bout of heavy rains to hit on November 10-11.

Heavy rains lashed Chennai and its nearby areas on Monday morning affecting the vehicular movement in the state. Meanwhile, Rameswaram received 30.5 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, Pamban 12.4 mm and Thangachimadam received 10.2 mm rainfall. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more users

Google expands ability to request, review formal approvals in Docs to more u...

 Global
2
WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children about How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming the World

WhiteHat Jr to Host Free Virtual Event 'AI Accelerator' to Educate Children ...

 India
3
White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

White-tailed deer found to be huge reservoir of coronavirus infection

 United Kingdom
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis - COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute for vaccines, disease experts say; UK to add China's Sinovac, India's Covaxin to approved vaccine list and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis - COVID-19 pills are coming, but no substitute...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021