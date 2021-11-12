Three ministers replaced in Algerian cabinet reshuffle -presidency
Updated: 12-11-2021
Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune appointed new agriculture, information and labour ministers in a partial cabinet reshuffle, the presidency said on Facebook on Thursday.
