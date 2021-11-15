Left Menu

Tribal megastar of social equality: Rahul Gandhi pays tributes to Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary

Paying tributes to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday called him "tribal megastar" of social equality.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2021 12:26 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
Paying tributes to tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday called him "tribal megastar" of social equality. Taking to Twitter, the Congress leader said, "Tributes to the tribal megastar of social equality, Lord Birsa Munda on his birth anniversary. By the sacrifice of such great brave fighters, we earned freedom - it is the duty of every true Indian to respect this freedom. Jai Hind!"

Earlier, on November 10, the Union Cabinet had approved the declaration of November 15, the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, as 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas'. This will be characterised by week-long celebrations planned from November 15 to 22 to celebrate and commemorate the glorious history of tribal people, culture and achievements. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav in Bhopal today.

The Prime Minister will take part in a major programme at Bhopal being organised on the occasion of Janjatiya Gaurav Divas in which more than two lakh tribals will join, and he will virtually launch the Birsa Munda Freedom Fighter Museum at Ranchi. Birsa Munda, who belonged to the Munda tribe, was born on November 15 in 1875.

During the British rule in the late 19th century, he spearheaded an Indian tribal religious Millenarian movement across the tribal belt of modern-day Bihar and Jharkhand. His birth anniversary is celebrated as Birsa Munda Jayanti in the country and coincides with the Jharkhand Foundation Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

