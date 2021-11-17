Left Menu

Nanaia Mahuta acknowledges passing of Hon John Luxton, CNZM, QSO

“As a former Minister of Māori Affairs, he helped steward the Waikato-Tainui settlement and was a founding co-chair of the Waikato River Authority.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 17-11-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 11:00 IST
Nanaia Mahuta acknowledges passing of Hon John Luxton, CNZM, QSO
“John will be greatly missed by all those who had the privilege to sit beside him. I send my deepest condolences to Mary, John’s whānau, friends and all those mourning his loss,” Nanaia Mahuta said. Image Credit: Twitter(@Oikoumene)
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Hon Nanaia Mahuta wishes to acknowledge the passing of Hon John Luxton, CNZM, QSO.

"It is with immense sadness that I acknowledge the passing of John Luxton. John was a long-standing colleague who dedicated his life to public service, with almost two decades in Parliament, including a large number of Ministerial roles," Nanaia Mahuta said.

"As a former Minister of Māori Affairs, he helped steward the Waikato-Tainui settlement and was a founding co-chair of the Waikato River Authority.

"Our dairy industry will also be mourning the loss of this great rangatira who gave so much to the development and growth of that sector, as a farmer, and as a leader across a number of companies and organisations.

"John recently stepped down from the role of Chair of the Asia New Zealand Foundation in September, a role which allowed him to reconnect with a region he had lived and worked in. He also oversaw some significant developments including the establishment of the Asia Media Centre and increased engagement with Te Ao Māori.

"He had friendships that extended throughout New Zealand and beyond, and those that were lucky to work alongside him benefited from his inclusiveness, good humour, sense of adventure, and enduring sense of calm.

"John will be greatly missed by all those who had the privilege to sit beside him. I send my deepest condolences to Mary, John's whānau, friends and all those mourning his loss," Nanaia Mahuta said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

Myanmar to reopen land borders with China, Thailand next month

 Myanmar
2
FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

FEATURE-Nigeria's crypto traders risk arrest and scams to bypass ban

Global
3
'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next year

'Astronaut' Snoopy set to blast off into Space for NASA's Moon Mission next ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pressure on Dutch hospitals mounts as COVID cases break records and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen's research chief Alfred Sandrock to retire; Pres...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021