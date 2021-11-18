Left Menu

Lalit Kala Akademi holds ‘Bharatmata Ewam Bharat Ke Nayak’ exhibition

The exhibition was inaugurated in the presence of Dr Uttam Pacharne, Protem Chairman, Lalit Kala Akademi and Shri Kamal Chib, Founder and MD, Kamal Art Gallery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-11-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 18-11-2021 15:24 IST
The exhibition showcases portraits of stalwarts like Rabindranath Tagore,  Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel,  APJ Abdul Kalam and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. Image Credit: Twitter(@M_Lekhi)
Under the flagship initiative of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, Union Minister of State for Culture Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi inaugurated a weeklong exhibition on November 18, 2021, at the Lalit Kala Akademi (National Academy of Art). Lalit Kala Akademi has organized the 'Bharatmata Ewam Bharat Ke Nayak' exhibition in collaboration with the Kamal Art Gallery. The exhibition depicts portraits by eminent artist Sh. Pawan Verma "Shaheen".

The exhibition showcases portraits of stalwarts like Rabindranath Tagore, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, APJ Abdul Kalam and Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

The exhibition is open for the public from 18th -24th November 2021 from 11 am- 7pm.

(With Inputs from PIB)

