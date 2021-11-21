Left Menu

ANI | Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 21-11-2021 09:43 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 09:43 IST
Coimbatore: 6-yr-old 'Rowdy Model' set to make his debut at global modelling event
Rana Shivakumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
For Rana Shivakumar, his rise to the global platform of the modelling world started three years ago when a fashion agent came to his parents' salon in the city. The designer said that Rana, who was three years old at that time, is a photogenic child.

He urged his parents to try him in the field of modelling. Since then, his graph has gone upwards, winning the Rising Star tag and getting selected in the International Junior Fashion Show for the first time, which will start on November 22. Rana Shivakumar, who likes to be called as 'Rowdy Model', says, "I love modelling and Silambam. One day my father took me to a ramp walk and since then I like being a model."

His father, Shivakumar, a Textile merchant, teaches him some basic skills of modelling such as walking on the ramp." The 'Rowdy Model' is excited to participate in the five-day International Junior Fashion Show. The six-year-old, who has won 14 awards and one medal, wants to become a Navy officer in future.

The child's mother Gomati, a salon owner in Coimbatore, said, "Three years ago, a fashion agent came to my salon and he said that my child looks attractive and asked us to make him participate in a fashion walk in Coimbatore. Initially, we were hesitant, but now we are very proud of him." Rana is quite confident for the International Junior Fashion and his body language while walking on the ramp reflects that self-confidence, she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

