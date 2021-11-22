Left Menu

Shantanu Thakur launches projects at Haldia Dock Complex of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Thakur said, Indian waterway systems are expanding at such a fast pace that no other country can match our speed.

Updated: 22-11-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 11:56 IST
Shantanu Thakur launches projects at Haldia Dock Complex of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port
He was accompanied by Shri Dibyendu Adhikari, MP, Smt Tapashi Mandal, MLA, and Chairman of the Port Shri Vinit Kumar. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBGangtok)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Shantanu Thakur inaugurated/launched a number of projects at the Haldia Dock Complex of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata Yesterday. These include:a) Improved Storm Water disposal & Widening of Roads, b) inclusion of 41000 sq.m of Cargo Handling area, c) Upgrading & landscaping of Port Guest House, and) New ICU & Emergency Ward at Port Hospital. He was accompanied by Shri Dibyendu Adhikari, MP, Smt Tapashi Mandal, MLA, and Chairman of the Port Shri Vinit Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Thakur said, Indian waterway systems are expanding at such a fast pace that no other country can match our speed. He added that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways is committed to implement the development vision of the Prime Minister and that today's visit of the Haldia Dock is a step in the direction of PM's vision of development for all.

(With Inputs from PIB)

