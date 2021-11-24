Chhattisgarh govt launches scheme to boost farmers' income; CM says Centre hindering paddy procurement

The Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday launched a project aimed at enhancing the income of farmers, improving the nutritional intake of villagers and better management of natural resources in tribal areas of the state. Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel accused the Centre of doing injustice to farmers and not extending support to Chhattisgarh in the procurement of paddy and supplying di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilisers.

The newly-launched Chhattisgarh Inclusive Rural and Accelerated Agriculture Growth (CHIRAAG) project, worth Rs 1,735 crore, will be implemented in tribal-dominated development blocks in 14 districts, Baghel said at a function held in Jagdalpur, the headquarter of the Bastar district. Bastar, Bijapur, Dantewada, Kanker, Kondagaon, Narayanpur, Sukma, Mungeli, Balodabazar, Balrampur, Jaspur, Korea, Surajpir and Surguja are the districts where the project will be implemented.

''The objective of the scheme is to create income generation opportunities for farmers, ensure availability of nutritious food in villages, promote advanced agricultural practices as per the climatic conditions of the concerned region, develop a methodology for better management of natural resources and encourage value addition to agriculture produce so that farmers may fetch good profit,'' the chief minister said. He attacked the Central government over the procurement of paddy and supply of DAP fertilisers. “...When we procured paddy at Rs 2,500 per quintal (in the Kharif season 2018-19) from farmers, the Centre had problems with it. They (Centre) said not a single rupee more than the support price can be given for paddy. Even now they have been creating hindrances (in paddy procurement) by saying, you (the state government) cannot give bonus, usna (par-boiled) rice will not be accepted (in the central pool) and you will not get jute gunny bags,'' he claimed. The CM said the government is procuring paddy at the minimum support price and giving the input subsidy of Rs 9,000 (per acre).

“Sadly that the Central government does not cooperate. Now the situation is going to get worse as DAP fertilizers are not being made available by the Centre. Not only our state but the BJP-ruled states are also facing this shortage. But by the grace of Chhattisgarh Mahtari (mother) and Gau (cow) mata, our government had launched 'Godhan Nyay Yojna' last year under which around 12 lakh quintals of vermin-compost has been produced (from dung) in the last one year,'' he said. Baghel said the unavailability of DAP fertilizers will not affect the agricultural production in the state as the government can use vermin-compost or super-compost in its place.

The chief minister highlighted various schemes of the state government related to nutrition, health and education in tribal areas.

According to officials, under the CHIRAAG project, activities like integrated agriculture, land and water conservation, agriculture and horticulture development, fisheries and animal husbandry and milk production will also be taken up.

Besides, local youth will be imparted training in sales and marketing and apprised with the latest farming techniques. They will also be trained and encouraged to launch startups, they said, adding that it will help in making tribal society “self-reliant”.

