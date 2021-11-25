Left Menu

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 25

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2021 06:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 06:14 IST
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK to put up 1.7 billion pounds to support Bulb in special administration https://on.ft.com/3CK5kOx - Tidal power funding offers lifeline to marine energy developers https://on.ft.com/3CQLMI0

- Drinks industry warns driver shortages could mean dry festive season https://on.ft.com/3CPrtee - Review calls for radical shake-up of English football https://on.ft.com/3xpaIW3

Overview - Collapsed British energy company Bulb will continue to supply customers as normal after it was put on Wednesday into the Special Administration Regime designed to protect consumers when a supplier failed, the government said.

- Britain will invest 20 million pounds ($27 million) a year in tidal power via its renewable energy auction scheme, it said on Wednesday, part of a drive to produce all of its electricity from renewable sources by 2035 and cut carbon emissions. - Britain could face a shortage of alcohol this Christmas unless the government steps up its efforts to address a lack of heavy goods vehicle drivers, the wine and spirits industry warned on Wednesday.

- The British government's review of English football has recommended the creation of an independent regulator to deal with the game's finances, club ownership and corporate governance. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

