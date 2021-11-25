PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Nov 25

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- UK to put up 1.7 billion pounds to support Bulb in special administration https://on.ft.com/3CK5kOx - Tidal power funding offers lifeline to marine energy developers https://on.ft.com/3CQLMI0

- Drinks industry warns driver shortages could mean dry festive season https://on.ft.com/3CPrtee - Review calls for radical shake-up of English football https://on.ft.com/3xpaIW3

Overview - Collapsed British energy company Bulb will continue to supply customers as normal after it was put on Wednesday into the Special Administration Regime designed to protect consumers when a supplier failed, the government said.

- Britain will invest 20 million pounds ($27 million) a year in tidal power via its renewable energy auction scheme, it said on Wednesday, part of a drive to produce all of its electricity from renewable sources by 2035 and cut carbon emissions. - Britain could face a shortage of alcohol this Christmas unless the government steps up its efforts to address a lack of heavy goods vehicle drivers, the wine and spirits industry warned on Wednesday.

- The British government's review of English football has recommended the creation of an independent regulator to deal with the game's finances, club ownership and corporate governance. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

