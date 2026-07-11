Sinner Ends Djokovic’s Record Bid with a Stunning Wimbledon Defeat
Jannik Sinner ended Novak Djokovic's pursuit of a 25th Grand Slam, defeating him in straight sets at Wimbledon. Sinner's victory sets up a final against Alexander Zverev, who defeated British wildcard Arthur Fery. Djokovic, facing his fifth loss in six Grand Slam semi-finals, was unable to match Sinner's level.
Jannik Sinner decisively ended Novak Djokovic's quest for a record 25th Grand Slam title, winning 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 at Wimbledon on Friday. This victory propels Sinner into the final against Alexander Zverev.
The competition was intense, as Zverev also advanced after triumphing over British wildcard Arthur Fery with a 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4 victory, marking him the first German to reach the men's singles final since 1995.
For Djokovic, this marks another setback in his Grand Slam journey, but Sinner's relentless performance underscored his potential for future victories.