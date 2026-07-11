Sinner Ends Djokovic’s Record Bid with a Stunning Wimbledon Defeat

Jannik Sinner ended Novak Djokovic's pursuit of a 25th Grand Slam, defeating him in straight sets at Wimbledon. Sinner's victory sets up a final against Alexander Zverev, who defeated British wildcard Arthur Fery. Djokovic, facing his fifth loss in six Grand Slam semi-finals, was unable to match Sinner's level.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Defending Champion Jannik Sinner Ended Novak Djokovics Latest Bid To Claim A Record Th Grand Slam Title In Ruthless Fashion With A Win On Friday To Set Up A Wimbledon Final Against Alexander Zverev The Searing Temperatures Of Previous Days Dipped For The Days Semifinals But Sinner Turned Up The Heat On The Yearold Djokovic Who Barely Laid A Glove On The Italian Earlier | Updated: 11-07-2026 00:59 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 00:59 IST
Sinner Ends Djokovic’s Record Bid with a Stunning Wimbledon Defeat
Sinner

Jannik Sinner decisively ended Novak Djokovic's quest for a record 25th Grand Slam title, winning 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 at Wimbledon on Friday. This victory propels Sinner into the final against Alexander Zverev.

The competition was intense, as Zverev also advanced after triumphing over British wildcard Arthur Fery with a 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4 victory, marking him the first German to reach the men's singles final since 1995.

For Djokovic, this marks another setback in his Grand Slam journey, but Sinner's relentless performance underscored his potential for future victories.

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