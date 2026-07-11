Sinner Ends Djokovic’s Record Bid with a Stunning Wimbledon Defeat

Defending Champion Jannik Sinner Ended Novak Djokovics Latest Bid To Claim A Record Th Grand Slam Title In Ruthless Fashion With A Win On Friday To Set Up A Wimbledon Final Against Alexander Zverev The Searing Temperatures Of Previous Days Dipped For The Days Semifinals But Sinner Turned Up The Heat On The Yearold Djokovic Who Barely Laid A Glove On The Italian Earlier

Jannik Sinner decisively ended Novak Djokovic's quest for a record 25th Grand Slam title, winning 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 at Wimbledon on Friday. This victory propels Sinner into the final against Alexander Zverev.

The competition was intense, as Zverev also advanced after triumphing over British wildcard Arthur Fery with a 7-6(0), 6-2, 6-4 victory, marking him the first German to reach the men's singles final since 1995.

For Djokovic, this marks another setback in his Grand Slam journey, but Sinner's relentless performance underscored his potential for future victories.