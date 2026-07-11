Arrest in Johannesburg: Suspect in Triple Murder Case Detained

South African police arrested Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma, suspected of murdering his wife and daughters in the UK. British authorities charged Tshuma with three counts of murder. He will face extradition proceedings after being detained on an Interpol Red Notice, with a court appearance scheduled for Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | South African Police On Friday Arrested A Man In A Johannesburg Suburb Suspected Of Murdering His Wife And Two Daughters In Britain The South African Police Service Has Successfully Located And Arrested Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma | Updated: 11-07-2026 01:13 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 01:13 IST
Arrest in Johannesburg: Suspect in Triple Murder Case Detained
South African police

On Friday, South African police detained a man identified as Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma in a Johannesburg suburb. He is suspected of killing his wife and two daughters in the UK.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe announced the successful arrest and mentioned that Tshuma, a British citizen of Zimbabwean origin, will face legal proceedings in adherence to South African law, alongside necessary extradition steps with UK authorities.

Tshuma, who had allegedly fled the scene for Zimbabwe, will appear in court on Monday following his apprehension under an Interpol Red Notice. Mathe emphasized that South Africa should not be seen as a refuge for fugitives.

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