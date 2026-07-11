SK Hynix Navigates a Memory Crunch Amid AI Demand

SK Hynix CEO Kwak Noh-jung warns of an impending memory supply shortage by 2027, despite expanding production. The company, a leader in high-bandwidth memory crucial to AI tech, sees soaring demand outpacing its manufacturing capacity. Investments in facilities in Korea and the US are ongoing amid global AI boom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sk Hynix Chief Executive Kwak Nohjung Said The Global Memory Industry Is Heading For Its Worstever Supply Shortage In | Updated: 11-07-2026 01:13 IST | Created: 11-07-2026 01:13 IST
SK Hynix Navigates a Memory Crunch Amid AI Demand
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SK Hynix's CEO, Kwak Noh-jung, highlighted a looming crisis in the global memory supply, predicting an unprecedented shortage by 2027. Despite aggressive measures to scale up production, the demand for memory chips, especially in the AI sector, continues to surpass supply capabilities, a trend expected well beyond 2030.

The South Korean firm, a key player in the AI supply chain, has seen its shares skyrocket by 13.3% following its listing on the Nasdaq. While considering locations for new wafer fab plants, including the U.S., Japan, and Southeast Asia, no final investment decisions have been made as they analyze the best opportunities.

Significant financial commitments are being made to expand domestic capacities and invest in AI-driven initiatives in the United States. Despite concerns about AI investment cycles peaking, experts like Nvidia's CEO, Jensen Huang, predict ongoing shortages due to high demand. Meanwhile, SK Hynix continues to thrive, marking record profits and maintaining robust share performance.

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