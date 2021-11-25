Left Menu

Applications open from Nov 26 to contest urban civic polls: AIADMK

To contest for the position of ward members in municipalities and town panchayats, the fee is Rs 2,500 and Rs 1,500 respectively, a statement issued by party leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 25-11-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 15:36 IST
Party workers seeking to contest the urban local body elections, expected to be held soon, are invited to receive and submit applications from November 26 to 28, the AIADMK announced here on Thursday. Applications could be obtained from the respective district party offices and aspirants from here may receive it from the headquarters 'Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Maaligai,' a party release said.

The application fee prescribed to contest for the post of Corporation councillor is Rs 5000. To contest for the position of ward members in municipalities and town panchayats, the fee is Rs 2,500 and Rs 1,500 respectively, a statement issued by party leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami said. The applications could be received and submitted between 10 AM and 5 PM from November 26 to 28, the party said.

Polls to urban civic bodies including the Greater Chennai Corporation here besides other corporations, municipalities and town panchayats are expected to be held soon.

For the ruling DMK, it was a huge win in the rural civic polls held last month in nine reorganised districts besides bypolls in local bodies in some other regions as well.

