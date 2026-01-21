Rajasthan High Court Clears Path for Panchayat Elections

In a landmark decision, the Rajasthan High Court dismissed more than 60 petitions challenging the restructuring of Panchayati Raj institutions, clearing the way for local elections. The judicial body emphasized the administrative nature of delimitation, discouraging undue interference that may delay electoral timelines.

The Jaipur bench, including Justices Inderjeet Singh and Ravi Chirania, underscored that while judicial scrutiny is vital, excessive intervention could impede the democratic process. The court highlighted the importance of adhering to electoral schedules to maintain the rhythm of democratic governance.

With the Supreme Court mandating panchayat elections by April 15, further interference could disrupt proceedings. The apex court also refused to halt the delimitation process, affirming the high court's previous directive to complete statewide reorganisation by December 31, 2025.

