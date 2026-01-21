Rajasthan High Court Clears Path for Panchayat Elections
The Rajasthan High Court has dismissed over 60 petitions contesting the delimitation and reorganisation of Panchayati Raj institutions, facilitating upcoming elections. The court emphasized that such decisions are policy matters, and excessive judicial intervention could hinder timely elections, which must take place by April 15 as mandated by the Supreme Court.
In a landmark decision, the Rajasthan High Court dismissed more than 60 petitions challenging the restructuring of Panchayati Raj institutions, clearing the way for local elections. The judicial body emphasized the administrative nature of delimitation, discouraging undue interference that may delay electoral timelines.
The Jaipur bench, including Justices Inderjeet Singh and Ravi Chirania, underscored that while judicial scrutiny is vital, excessive intervention could impede the democratic process. The court highlighted the importance of adhering to electoral schedules to maintain the rhythm of democratic governance.
With the Supreme Court mandating panchayat elections by April 15, further interference could disrupt proceedings. The apex court also refused to halt the delimitation process, affirming the high court's previous directive to complete statewide reorganisation by December 31, 2025.
