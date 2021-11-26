Maharashtra govt announces Rs 50,000 aid to kin of COVID victims

Maharashtra Government on Friday announced financial aid of Rs 50,000 to kins or immediate relatives of people who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday, as many as 1,40,857 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state, while the active caseload was reported to be 12,852.

The Covid death toll in the country stands at 4,67,468, the ministry reported. (ANI)

