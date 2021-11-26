Left Menu

Maharashtra govt announces Rs 50,000 aid to kin of COVID victims

Maharashtra Government on Friday announced financial aid of Rs 50,000 to kins or immediate relatives of people who lost their lives due to COVID-19.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 26-11-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 22:38 IST
Maharashtra govt announces Rs 50,000 aid to kin of COVID victims
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday, as many as 1,40,857 people have died due to COVID-19 in the state, while the active caseload was reported to be 12,852.

The Covid death toll in the country stands at 4,67,468, the ministry reported. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

