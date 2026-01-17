Anurag Thakur Pushes for Timely Completion of Projects in Himachal Pradesh

Anurag Thakur, BJP MP, conducted a thorough review of centrally sponsored projects in Una, Himachal Pradesh. During a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee meeting, he emphasized the need for timely completion of projects while ensuring compliance with quality standards.

Thakur encouraged officials not just to meet targets but to enhance the system's effectiveness to benefit the public. He expressed dissatisfaction over delays at the PGI Satellite Center and directed its completion by July 2026, underlining the necessity of all facilities being ready on time.

The MP also highlighted improvements needed at Una Railway Station, urging the preparation of a detailed proposal to address future traffic demands, ensure better public amenities, and refine the parking system.

