Left Menu

Uttarakhand: Minor raped in Dehradun orphanage

A minor was allegedly raped in an orphanage in Dehradun, police said.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 29-11-2021 16:45 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 16:45 IST
Uttarakhand: Minor raped in Dehradun orphanage
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A minor was allegedly raped in an orphanage in Dehradun, police said.

Superintendent of Police, Dehradun, Sarita Dhobhal said: "An incident of rape has come to light in Bal Binita Ashram of Dehradun. The victim and the accused are minors. The victim is five months pregnant."

"A case has been registered and further investigation is underway", the police official said. (ANI)

Also Read: Dehradun FRI bars entry of tourists after 11 cases of COVID-19

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

Study finds herpes checks into the nervous system to last long

 United States
2
Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

Maritime association MASSA launches reward scheme for Indian seafarers

 India
3
Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: Study

Diet more effective than drugs for anti-ageing and good metabolic health: St...

 Australia
4
Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

Common drug linked to hampering lung cancer treatment: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021