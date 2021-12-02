Left Menu

Jharkhand engineer caught accepting bribe, arrested

PTI | Hazaribag | Updated: 02-12-2021 00:52 IST | Created: 02-12-2021 00:49 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A junior engineer of the Jharkhand government's Public Works Department (PWD) was arrested by the sleuths of Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Hazaribag, on Wednesday allegedly for accepting a bribe for clearing the bill of a contractor, an official said.

An ACB team conducted a raid in a posh hotel on National Highway 33 and caught the junior engineer red-handed while accepting Rs 70,000 as a bribe from the contractor, the official said.

It is alleged that the accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 7 lakh to clear a bill of Rs 41 lakh.

As he agreed to accept Rs 70,000 as the first instalment of the sum demanded, the ACB laid a trap after the contractor lodged a complaint with the agency, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

