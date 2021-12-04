Minister, MLAs dance with tribals as Tantya Mama's 'Kalash Yatra' reaches Indore

The 'Kalash Yatra' of Kranti Surya Jannayak and freedom-fighter Tantya Mama arrived in Indore on Friday night. The procession was welcomed with grandeur as fireworks lit the sky and people showered flower petals to pay tributes.

Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Tulsi Silawat, BJP MLAs Malini Gaur and Akash Vijayvargiya, BJP President of Indore Gaurav Ranadive danced with a large number of tribal people who gathered to welcome the procession at Rajwada. The descendants of Tantia Tantya Bheel or Tantya Mama as he was popularly known were also present in the ceremony and were graciously honoured.

During the procession, the soil of both places including Tantya Mama's birthplace in Pandhana, Khandwa district and Jabalpur, where he was hanged to death on December 4, 1889 were kept in a kalash. In memory of Tantya Mama, two processions had left from different routes. One from his birthplace in Pandhana and another from Sailana in Ratlam district. Both these processions converged in Dhar before arriving in Indore.

On the occasion of Tantya Mama's sacrifice day on Saturday, Governor Mangubhai C Patel and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will attend a programme in Indore, where the public will be introduced to the history of Tantya Mama with a film based on his life. During the programme, a statue will be installed at the tomb of Tantya Mama at Patalpani in Mhow Tehsil of Indore.

Speaking to ANI, Sunil Anokilal Sirsate, who is the sixth generation of Tantya Mama's descendants, said, "There has never been any programme organised in the honour of our ancestor Tantya Mama before. Tantya Mama was a Jannayak and a freedom fighter. He fought for the rights of the tribals." Lalu Hemraj Sirsate, also the sixth generation of Tantya Mama expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for honouring the fighter. (ANI)

