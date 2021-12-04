Rainfall to increase today, crops might be damaged: IMD DG on Cyclone Jawad

Director General of India Meteorological Department (IMD) Mrutyunjay Mohapatra on Saturday said that Cyclone Jawad can cause damage to crops but it will not be too bad, and rainfall activity will increase today in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. "The damage caused because Jawad will not be as bad as that of a cyclone. A few small trees may fall and people may witness the breaking of branches in the coastal areas. Thatched houses may also be impacted. Largely, it may impact the standing crops. It has been predicted that the three districts of north Andhra Pradesh and coastal districts of Odisha from Ganjam, covering Bhadrak, Balasore will be impacted," the DG of IMD told ANI.

He further informed that Jawad is moving northwards as predicted. "As predicted, cyclone Jawad is moving north-northwest and is centred 230 km east of Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh and 400 km south of Puri, Odisha. Collected cloud mass over north Andhra Pradesh and coastal Odisha districts has led to rain since last evening," he said.

According to Mohapatra, the rainfall activity will increase today. "Rainfall activity will increase today in districts like Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and adjoining areas of Visakhapatnam. West Bengal might also experience rain today and tomorrow. Andhra Pradesh will be clear and north Odisha might witness rain on December 5," he said. Mohapatra also said that the northwards movement will continue for the next 12 hours.

"There will be a weakening north-northeastwards change in the movement of cyclone Jawad after evening, along the Odisha coast, till December 5, it will reach Puri area to form a deep depression. Wind speed is expected to be 50-70 kmph till December 5 afternoon," he said. (ANI)

