NF Railway registers 33.5 per cent increase in freight loading

The Northeast Frontier Railway(NFR) has registered an increase of 33.5 percent in freight loading since April this year in comparison to the corresponding period of the previous year.

During the period from April to November this year, NFR loaded 6.498 metric tonnes of freight as compared to the 4.867 metric tonnes during the corresponding period last year, registering an increase of 33.5 percent, according to a release issued by NFR on Tuesday.

The freight loaded during the month of November alone was 0.802 metric tonnes, registering an increase of 18.5 percent from the corresponding month last year.

Loading of a few commodities increased by a substantial margin during November with dolomite loading rising by 103 percent, container loading by 33.3 percent, fertilizer loading by 6.7 percent and loading of miscellaneous commodities increased by 48.8 percent as compared to the previous year's corresponding month.

During the period April to November this year, dolomite loading increased by 215.8 percent, food grains by 6.4 percent, container loading by 78.4 percent, fertilizer by 24.3 percent, cement loading by 36.1 percent, and other commodities by 114.5 percent as compared to the corresponding period last year, it said.

N F Railway was exploring all possible ways to boost freight loading with the Business Development Units (BDUs) making sustained efforts in this regard, the release added.

