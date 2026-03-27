U.S. and Kurdistan: Oil Diplomacy in Action

On Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held discussions with the Kurdistan Regional Government's Prime Minister, Masrour Barzani, focusing on the significant role Kurdistan plays in oil exports. The State Department emphasized Rubio's gratitude towards the KRG's efforts to facilitate the movement of oil from Iraq, particularly from the Kurdistan region, to international markets.

This diplomatic engagement highlights the strategic importance of Kurdistan as a key player in the global oil sector. The U.S. expressed appreciation for the continued partnership and contributions of the KRG, underscoring the essential role such collaborations play in ensuring stable energy supplies worldwide.

The statement from the State Department indicates ongoing U.S. support and acknowledgment of the Kurdistan Regional Government's critical efforts in the energy domain, reinforcing the mutual benefits derived from such international cooperation.