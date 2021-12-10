Left Menu

Indian troops deployed in high altitude areas equipped with advanced avalanche alert gadgets: Ministry of Defence

Indian Army troops deployed in high altitude areas are suitably equipped with modern gadgets to include avalanche victim detectors, trackers, and Ricoh reflectors, informed the Ministry of Defence on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 10-12-2021 16:34 IST
Indian troops deployed in high altitude areas equipped with advanced avalanche alert gadgets: Ministry of Defence
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Army troops deployed in high altitude areas are suitably equipped with modern gadgets to include avalanche victim detectors, trackers, and Ricoh reflectors, informed the Ministry of Defence on Friday. Apart from this, weather conditions in snowbound areas of Jammu and Kashmir are closely monitored by Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) stations at Sasoma and Srinagar, said the ministry.

As per the ministry, due cognizance is taken of weather warnings and the same is communicated to troops in real-time. Defence Geo-Informatics Research Establishment (DGRE) established under the aegis of DRDO has a well-established mechanism to provide advance warning of avalanches in mountain regions to all concerned including BRO.

The establishment has a series of observatories and automated weather stations in the mountain regions which are operational in avalanche-prone areas. DGRE has established 39 observatories in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Sikkim, and an additional 10 are being established. Routine meteorology data collected at these observatories is collated at DGRE, Chandigarh, and based on this an avalanche warning bulletin is subsequently forwarded to all concerned in nearby areas in real-time.

Avalanche warnings issued by DGRE assist troops in operational planning and safeguarding against impending avalanches. This information was given by the Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt in a written reply to BJP MP from Ladakh, Jamyang Tsering Namgyal in Lok Sabha today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

Toshiba Unveils New N300 NAS 18TB Hard Disk Drives Series

 Taiwan
2
INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election boards

INSIGHT-Georgia Republicans purge Black Democrats from county election board...

 Georgia
3
Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan wants to bridge gaps between US and China: PM Imran Khan

 Pakistan
4
NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

NASA''s newest X-ray telescope rockets into orbit

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021