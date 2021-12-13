Kin of Haryana Police personnel who died on duty given compensation of 50 lakh each

Families of two police officials, who were killed in a road accident on August 14 while on duty, received Rs 50 lakh compensation each by Haryana Police on Monday. As per the official statement, Constable Balvinder Singh and exempted assistant sub-inspector (EASI) Nasib Dass, posted on 112 vehicles, were killed in an unfortunate road mishap while managing traffic after an accident on a national highway in Ambala on August 14.

"Under the accidental death insurance cover, a cheque of Rs 40 lakh was received by Surender Kaur, wife of Constable Balvinder Singh and Rs 5 lakh each by Tejo Devi and Ajmer Singh, mother and father of the deceased cop," read the statement. "Cheque of Rs 45 lakh was received by Samindro, wife of late EASI Nasib Dass and Rs 5 lakh by his mother Jango Devi," it added.

The financial help was given by Additional Director General of Police (Administration and IT) A.S. Chawla, who is also the Nodal Officer for Haryana 112 project, as per an agreement with HDFC bank, the release said. (ANI)

