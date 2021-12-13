Left Menu

Kin of Haryana Police personnel who died on duty given compensation of 50 lakh each

Families of two police officials, who were killed in a road accident on August 14 while on duty, received Rs 50 lakh compensation each by Haryana Police on Monday.

ANI | Panchkula (Haryana) | Updated: 13-12-2021 21:55 IST | Created: 13-12-2021 21:55 IST
Kin of Haryana Police personnel who died on duty given compensation of 50 lakh each
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Families of two police officials, who were killed in a road accident on August 14 while on duty, received Rs 50 lakh compensation each by Haryana Police on Monday. As per the official statement, Constable Balvinder Singh and exempted assistant sub-inspector (EASI) Nasib Dass, posted on 112 vehicles, were killed in an unfortunate road mishap while managing traffic after an accident on a national highway in Ambala on August 14.

"Under the accidental death insurance cover, a cheque of Rs 40 lakh was received by Surender Kaur, wife of Constable Balvinder Singh and Rs 5 lakh each by Tejo Devi and Ajmer Singh, mother and father of the deceased cop," read the statement. "Cheque of Rs 45 lakh was received by Samindro, wife of late EASI Nasib Dass and Rs 5 lakh by his mother Jango Devi," it added.

The financial help was given by Additional Director General of Police (Administration and IT) A.S. Chawla, who is also the Nodal Officer for Haryana 112 project, as per an agreement with HDFC bank, the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechnology centre in Northeast

IIT Guwahati establishes advanced facilities at first-of-its kind nanotechno...

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -draft statement

EXCLUSIVE-G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' if Ukraine attacked -dra...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Traditional buffalo race 'Kambala' held at Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka

Traditional buffalo race 'Kambala' held at Dakshina Kannada district in Karn...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021