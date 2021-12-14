G Kishan Reddy holds review meeting with tourism secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism, G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday held a review meeting with tourism secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, and Union Territory of Chandigarh and Institute of Hotel Management (IHM) Chandigarh, Kufri, and Gurdaspur. Speaking to ANI, Reddy said that the ministry has set new targets for the tourism departments and has suggested ways to improve footfall at Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) monuments.

"We've held a scheme-wise review and have given new targets to the respective tourism departments. We have also given suggestions on how to increase footfall at the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) monuments," he said. The Union Minister also said that similar review meetings will be held in other states. (ANI)

