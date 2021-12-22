Ivory Coast 2021/22 cocoa port arrivals down 12-13%, CCC director says
Reuters | Updated: 22-12-2021 15:07 IST | Created: 22-12-2021 14:53 IST
Cocoa arrivals at ports in top grower Ivory Coast are down between 12% and 13% from the same period last season, the director general of the Coffee and Cocoa Council (CCC) said on Wednesday.
Also Read: GE and Junior Achievement Ivory Coast host 'Girls in STEM' event
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ivory Coast
Advertisement