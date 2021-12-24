Left Menu

Four dead, 11 injured in broiler blast at Vadodara chemical factory

Four people died and eleven others got injuries in the boiler blast that occurred at a chemical factory in the Vadodara district of Gujarat on Friday.

ANI | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 24-12-2021 15:05 IST | Created: 24-12-2021 15:05 IST
Four dead, 11 injured in broiler blast at Vadodara chemical factory
Canton Laboratories factory board. (ANI/pictures). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people died and eleven others got injuries in the boiler blast that occurred at a chemical factory in the Vadodara district of Gujarat on Friday. The blast occurred at the factory owned by Canton Laboratory in Vadodara's Makarpura GIDC area.

"We received a call regarding the blast. No causality as of now. 7-8 persons were injured & shifted to hospital: said Nikunj Azad, a fire officer. He said that the injured were shifted to the Unity hospital. As per information, 80 labourers were working in the Canton Laboratory. Search operation is on for the trapped labourers. "We are investigating to find out the exact cause of the blast", said Karanraj Vaghela, DCP Vadodara Police. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from magnetar located 13million light-years away

Scientists find first clues to understand violent short duration flares from...

 India
2
All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakthrough

All you need to know about Samsung and IBM's new vertical transistor breakth...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up Vatican development office, accepts African cardinal's resignation and more

World News Roundup: Iran nuclear talks to resume on Dec. 27; Pope shakes up ...

 Global
4
Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of concern

Omicron may not be the final variant, but it may be the final variant of con...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021