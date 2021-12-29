Left Menu

Suspected IED blast takes place in Manipur's Imphal, no casualty reported

A blast, suspected to be from an IED, took place early morning on Wednesday in front of a Gala mal Godown Telipati in Manipur's Imphal East. No casualty was reported in the incident and further investigation into the matter is underway.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 29-12-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 29-12-2021 09:50 IST
CCTV footage showing a man in front of Godown where the blast took place (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A blast, suspected to be from an IED, took place early morning on Wednesday in front of a Gala mal Godown Telipati in Manipur's Imphal East. No casualty was reported in the incident and further investigation into the matter is underway. The incident took place at around 3.30 am.

Porompat police team of Imphal East rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. A ballistic team of Forensic Science Laboratory also came and investigated the incident. Speaking to ANI, Sub-Inspector of police, Porompat Police Station, Khailet Lhanghal said that the blast is suspected to be from an IED and the police have detected a suspect in the CCTV footage, however, his identity remains unknown.

"This is suspected to be an IED blast. The incident took place early this morning around 3.30 am. We scrutinised the CCTV footage and detected a man. However, his identity still remains to be known. He was seen riding an Activa. He stopped in front of this Gala mal Godown Telipati owned by Ramnath Sahu. No casualty was reported. Further investigation is underway." Owner of the godown, Ramnath Sahu, however, claimed that he did not have any enmity with anyone and he was unaware of the reason behind the blast in his godown.

"I am the owner of a grocery shop. I do not have any enmity with anyone. I do not know why would anyone do a blast in front of my godown," he said. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

